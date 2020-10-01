Advertisement

Idaho, 6 other states report highest census response rate

30.8% waited until workers knocked on their doors
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau has reported that Idaho is among six other states and Puerto Rico with the highest overall census response rate.

The Lewiston Tribune reported that 99.9% of households in Idaho have been counted as of Tuesday.

Among the responses, 69.1% responded online, by mail or over the phone and 30.8% waited until workers knocked on their doors.

The federal government conducts the census every 10 years as required by the Constitution as an official count of everyone living in the country.

Census results are used to redistrict or redraw political boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts. The results also influence federal funding.

As of Tuesday, 98% of U.S. households were counted.

Click here to see other state response rates.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

