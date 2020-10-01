Idaho, 6 other states report highest census response rate

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau has reported that Idaho is among six other states and Puerto Rico with the highest overall census response rate.

The Lewiston Tribune reported that 99.9% of households in Idaho have been counted as of Tuesday.

Among the responses, 69.1% responded online, by mail or over the phone and 30.8% waited until workers knocked on their doors.

The federal government conducts the census every 10 years as required by the Constitution as an official count of everyone living in the country.

Census results are used to redistrict or redraw political boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts. The results also influence federal funding.

As of Tuesday, 98% of U.S. households were counted.

