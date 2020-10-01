Idaho continued unemployment claims decline for 21st consecutive week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The number of Idahoans submitting a continued claim for unemployment benefits continued to fall the week ending Sept. 26, dropping 8% from the previous week to 9,895.

The Idaho Department of Labor said the four-week moving average for continued claims also fell by 9% — from 12,416 for the week ending Sept. 19 to 11,284 for the week ending Sept. 26.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits were also down, dropping 13% — or 442 claims, from the previous week to 2,995. The four-week moving average declined by 5%.

The department paid out $7.1 million in unemployment benefits the week ending Sept. 26, down from $7.8 million for the week ending Sept. 19.

Since the start of COVID-19, Idaho has paid out $876 million.

