Idaho continued unemployment claims decline for 21st consecutive week

WalletHub ranks states and D.C. for unemployment claims.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:28 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The number of Idahoans submitting a continued claim for unemployment benefits continued to fall the week ending Sept. 26, dropping 8% from the previous week to 9,895.

The Idaho Department of Labor said the four-week moving average for continued claims also fell by 9% — from 12,416 for the week ending Sept. 19 to 11,284 for the week ending Sept. 26.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits were also down, dropping 13% — or 442 claims, from the previous week to 2,995. The four-week moving average declined by 5%.

The department paid out $7.1 million in unemployment benefits the week ending Sept. 26, down from $7.8 million for the week ending Sept. 19.

Since the start of COVID-19, Idaho has paid out $876 million.

