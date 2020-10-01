Idaho wheat farmers post record yield this season

ROCKLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Every year is its own challenge in farming, and this year has been quite a roller coaster ride for wheat farmers, but this year is going to end on the upside.

Rockland farmer Cory Kress said his Winter wheat looked really good going into Winter last year, but then things went South for him.

“and then we had a dry Winter and a brutally cold and dry Spring. I was about ready to give up hope,” Kress said.

He said in early May the temperature hit 15 degrees one day, and he lost a lot of his Spring crops which he had to reseed, and the Winter wheat looked just about dead but then things turned the corner for him.

“About the middle of May it started raining, and all through June it kept raining, and we had about three times the amount of rainfall for June. The biggest factor is it never got hot in June. It never got over 85 degrees, and for grains and wheat that is critical,” Kress said.

On Wednesday the USDA released its Small Grains September 2020 report, and its reporting record Wheat production for the Gem State. About 1.16 million acres of wheat were harvested, the highest since 2014, and it produced more than 112 million bushels of wheat, by far the highest since 2011. The yield for 2020 is 96.7 bushels per acre, which is a new record for Idaho.

“So we just blew out the old record, which was from 2018, which was 91.9, and this is just the third time the average has been over 90,” said Casey Chumrau, who is the executive director of the Idaho Wheat Commission. "If you compare it with any other state in the country, it is just heads and tails above what we see in wheat production.

She said the number doesn’t necessarily equate to all wheat farmers in the state because there is a big difference between irrigated wheat and non-irrigated. In 2019 for example, Irrigated Spring wheat had a yield of about 121, and non-irrigated had a yield of around 53. For Winter wheat, irrigated had a yield of 120, and non-irrigated was a little over 65.

Kress, who is a dry land wheat farmer said he looking at 60 bushels per acre this year, which is really good for the Rockland area.

Chumrau said early Spring many wheat farmers thought they would be looking at an average or below-average year from the way the crops were looking, and they are glad that Mother Nature changed her attitude.

“It’s interesting because even the early USDA reports had us lower than last years in terms of yields, production, and things like that,” Chumrau said. “From what we have seen out in the fields the last couple of months, it was nice to see it all come together for us."

Kress said right now the price of wheat isn’t where he would like it to be. It is running around $4.75, and he said he would like to see “a 5 in front it”, but “sometimes you don’t have a lot of a choice.”

The Rockland wheat farmer said he typically puts everything in bins at harvest, and his family will market it throughout the whole next year.

Chumrau said one advantage Idaho wheat farmers have compared to some of the neighboring states is they have a little bit more on-farm storage. She said some farmers could opt to wait it out and hope for some higher prices in the future, but there is no telling when or if those prices may come.

Kress said even though this year’s production was one for the record books, next year’s crop could be a different story.

"Right now we are extremely dry, and it’s been difficult to get Winter wheat for next year established. Typically these fields are green and lush looking already at the end of September, and they are brown and bare looking right now because it hasn’t rained since June, Kress said.

In the end, he hopes the weather turns better for him, like last season.

“Obviously you are always an optimist when you are a dry land farmer. You are always hoping the weather gets better. No matter what it is today,” Kress said.

