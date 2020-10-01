National Distracted Driving Month moved to October; raising awareness to pay attention to the task at hand

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Usually held in April, but had to be postponed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Distracted Driving Awareness month is being held in October.

When behind the wheel of a car, it’s important to be focused on the task at hand.

“Distracted driving can really limit your situational awareness, your reaction time goes way down,” said Matthew Conde, the public information officer from AAA. “As a result, when you are travelling that length of several football fields in a fast moving vehicle, a lot of bad things can happen when you aren’t paying attention to the road."

From looking down at your phone, to paying attention to your dog in the back seat, or even picking a song to play on the radio, distracted driving is when a person’s focus is not on the road ahead.

“You think about all the things you do normally while you drive," said Lt. Robert Rausch from the Idaho State Police. "You are paying attention to where you are going, you are looking at signs and signals around you, looking at other traffic around you, paying attention to side streets, animals or other things that may come out in front of you. Those things are just normal things. Now if you add in a phone call or a distracting conversation, one that takes you off of your task.”

In 2019, the state of Idaho had seven fatalities and almost 600 crashes in work zones alone, most of those from people not paying attention as speed limits decreased, ISP said.

“We are trying very hard to remind people to just drive," Rausch said. “So we are going to have folks out paying attention to those types of violations, and we encourage the public to certainly, don’t just drive safe because you are trying to avoid a citation, drive safe because it matters.”

For distracted driving awareness month, AAA Idaho reminds drivers to be a good example for their passengers.

“If you’re a passenger, ask to be the trusting co-pilot that does the texting, does the looking up of directions, so the driver doesn’t have to do those things,” Conde said.

