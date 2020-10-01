Advertisement

South Central Public Health Districts talks about what happens after a student tests positive at a school

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The South Central Public Health District held a live broadcast this morning to discuss what happens when a student tests positive for Covid-19 and attends one of the local schools.

The health district and the school districts throughout the area are two different things, meaning the information the school has is different than the information provided by the health district.

For example, the school district is allowed to say which school the student was at, but the health district is not allowed to comment.

The school district is also responsible for doing contract tracing, by contacting students or teachers who the student was around during school time, but the health district is in charge of contract tracing for the rest of their time.

If they have any symptoms they will be asked to stay home and isolate for 10 days from the onset of their symptoms," said Adria Masoner, a health educator at SCPHD. “If they test positive and have no symptoms, then they will be asked to isolate and quarantine for 10 days. For some people they have no symptoms, we call them asymptomatic, but our best information is that it takes about 14 days for the virus to run through a person’s immune system.”

The county and the school district are also making their own decisions, so even though the county might be in the green, the school district can decide that the schools are in yellow.

