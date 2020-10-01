Twin Falls man injured following shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Twin Falls man has been shot after two bullets went through the window of his home.

Police were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street during the early morning hours of Thursday, October 1.

They say a man was sitting inside his home when he was shot in the hand and leg. The victim was treated at St. Luke’s Magic Valley and is reported to not have life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation led Twin Falls Police detectives to believe this was not a random shooting.

At this time, there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the public, but an investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.