Advertisement

Twin Falls man injured following shooting

Police believe the shooting is not random
This is the 1000 block of Lincoln St. in Twin Falls where police say a shooting transpired on Thursday, October 1.
This is the 1000 block of Lincoln St. in Twin Falls where police say a shooting transpired on Thursday, October 1.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Twin Falls man has been shot after two bullets went through the window of his home.

Police were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street during the early morning hours of Thursday, October 1.

They say a man was sitting inside his home when he was shot in the hand and leg. The victim was treated at St. Luke’s Magic Valley and is reported to not have life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation led Twin Falls Police detectives to believe this was not a random shooting.

At this time, there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the public, but an investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Boise State releases eight-game schedule

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
The Mountain West Conference dropped the 2020 football schedule Thursday and we have a glance at Boise State’s eight-game schedule that begins three weeks from Saturday.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Community members gather to thank Rock Creek Fire Protection District

Updated: 3 hours ago
The event was put on at the Rock Creek Fire Protection District.

Health

Eating healthy is even more important as we age

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
In this weeks Age is Just a Number we look into how important nutrition is as we age and how those stuck at home can eat healthy.

State

Idaho, 6 other states report highest census response rate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Census Bureau has reported that Idaho is among six other states and Puerto Rico with the highest overall census response rate.

State

Extended Idaho tax deadline approaches Oct. 15

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Taxpayers who qualified for an automatic extension to file must send in their return and full payment by Oct. 15.

Regional

Utah man rescued from mine shaft near Provo uninjured

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An 18-year-old Utah man was rescued from a mine shaft after he was unable to climb his way out.