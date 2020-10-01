Utah man rescued from mine shaft near Provo uninjured

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An 18-year-old Utah man was rescued from a mine shaft after he was unable to climb his way out.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the man was not injured or trapped but did not make an attempt to climb out of the mine on Tuesday because he did not feel safe doing so without assistance

KUTV-TV reports it is currently unknown how the man became stuck in the mine shaft.

The mine shaft, named Colorado No. 2, is in the Provo metropolitan area.

