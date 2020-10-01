Advertisement

Utah man rescued from mine shaft near Provo uninjured

Eureka Fire & Ambulance, Utah County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, and Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue are working to bring an 18 year old Layton man out of the Colorado #2 mine in Utah County near Eureka.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An 18-year-old Utah man was rescued from a mine shaft after he was unable to climb his way out.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the man was not injured or trapped but did not make an attempt to climb out of the mine on Tuesday because he did not feel safe doing so without assistance

KUTV-TV reports it is currently unknown how the man became stuck in the mine shaft.

The mine shaft, named Colorado No. 2, is in the Provo metropolitan area.

