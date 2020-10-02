Advertisement

AP Explains: Transfer of power under 25th Amendment

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced early Friday on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and he will spend several days at Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.

The 25th Amendment provides some answers about how presidential power could be transferred, either temporarily or more permanently. Trump has not invoked the amendment in this case. In fact, the White House said he will continue to work from an office set up for him at the hospital.

Here are some questions and answers about the amendment.

WHY WAS IT PASSED?

The push for an amendment detailing presidential succession plans followed the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. President Lyndon B. Johnson in his 1965 State of the Union promised to “propose laws to insure the necessary continuity of leadership should the President become disabled or die.” The amendment was passed by Congress that year and ultimately ratified in 1967.

HAS IT BEEN INVOKED TO TRANSFER POWER BEFORE?

Yes, presidents have temporarily relinquished power but not all invoked the 25th Amendment. Previous transfers of power have generally been brief and happened when the president was undergoing a medical procedure.

In 2002, President George W. Bush became the first to use the amendment’s Section 3 to temporarily transfer power, to Vice President Dick Cheney while Bush was anesthetized for a colonoscopy. Bush temporarily transferred power in 2007 to undergo another colonoscopy.

WHAT ABOUT RONALD REAGAN?

The 25th Amendment was never invoked after President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. Reagan did temporarily transfer power to Vice President George H. W. Bush while undergoing surgery to remove a polyp from his colon in 1985, but he said at the time he wasn’t formally invoking the 25th Amendment. While he said he was “mindful” of it, he didn’t believe “that the drafters of this Amendment intended its application to situations such as the instant one.” Bush was acting president for eight hours according to a book on the amendment by John D. Feerick.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

To temporarily transfer power to the vice president, a president sends a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and President pro tempore of the Senate that he is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” The vice president then becomes acting president. When the president is ready to resume authority, the president sends another letter. That’s spelled out in the amendment’s Section 3.

The next section of the amendment, Section 4, lays out what happens if the president becomes unable to discharge his duties but doesn’t transfer power. In that case, the vice president and majority of the Cabinet can declare the president unfit. They’d then send a letter to the Speaker and President Pro Tempore saying so. The vice president then becomes acting president.

If the president ultimately becomes ready to resume his duties, the president can send a letter saying so. But if the vice president and majority of the Cabinet disagree they can send a letter to Congress within four days. Congress would then have to vote. The president resumes his duties unless both houses of Congress by a two-thirds vote say he’s not ready. The section has never been invoked.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

National Politics

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

News

Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest opens for the season

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
“This year, our maze says God Bless the USA and then USA is actually put in the outline of the United States and then there are stars that you are walking through,” said the owner, Colleen Wilkins.

News

Magic Valley Corn maze and Haunted Forest

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The corn maze says 'God Bless the USA' from above.

Coronavirus

Trump gets experimental drug aimed at curbing severe illness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The experimental antibody drug given to President Donald Trump has been called one of the most promising approaches to preventing serious illness from a COVID-19 infection.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump arrives at Walter Reed via Marine One

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National Politics

Trump boards Marine One on way to Walter Reed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Coronavirus

Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, “are both well at this time” and plan to remain at the White House while recovering and being closely monitored, according to a statement from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley.

Coronavirus

Misinformation spikes as Trump confirms COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tweets shared thousands of times claimed Democrats might have somehow intentionally infected the president with the coronavirus during the debates.

National Politics

Judge: Census violated order; demands mass text to workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
The new order issued late Thursday by U.S. District Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, instructs the Census Bureau to send out a mass text saying an Oct. 5 target data for finishing the nation’s head count is not in effect.