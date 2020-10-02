Goal accomplished

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In early September, KMVT brought you the story of a terminally ill woman from Burley, whose childhood friend was asking for the public’s help in sending her dying friend 2020 birthday cards for what will likely be her last birthday on September 30. KMVT now has the results from that story.

Donna Egbert, who is dying from Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, received 2154 birthday cards, according to her childhood friend Crystal Luke.

“It’s exciting. She (Egbert) has a lot of emotions She couldn’t believe that would happen. It was very neat. A neat experience for her,” Luke said. “She was just really shocked. She was really overwhelmed, and she couldn’t believe how much she has touched people’s lives”.

Luke said Egbert received a card from as far as way as Ghana, but a lot of them were local from scout troops, junior highs, schools, neighbors, friends, and even a Walmart.

“She (Egbert) said she was amazed by the mailman. He delivered them even when the address was wrong,” Luke said.

A third-grade class sent Egbert a card saying “We Love You” with pictures of little hearts. Luke said it was very touching and emotional for her to see children who don’t even know her friend be so loving and caring.

Luke said currently Egbert is very tired, and recited a quote from her friend, “I (Egbert) truly believe every day I wake up is a blessing, and on the day I don’t that is a blessing too. Either way, I win.”

Luke and KMVT would like to thank everyone who sent Egbert a card. We all wish her family the best during this tough time.

