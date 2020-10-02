Advertisement

Gooding bounces back, improves to 5-1 on the season

The Senators traveled to Buhl for conference opener
By Eric Brill
Oct. 1, 2020
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Gooding took on Buhl on Homecoming Night.

Already 14-0 Gooding when we get there, Senator quarterback Kurtis Adkinson finds his favorite target Colston Loveland for the first down.

A few plays later, Adkinson takes the snap, eyes the defensive end, takes it up the gut, hits the square button and just makes it into the end zone for the eight yard touchdown run.

After a penalty on each team, Adkinson takes the snap, throws the fadeaway up to his guy, Loveland, who comes down with the two point conversion, 22-0 Gooding.

Next Gooding possession, nose tackle Demetrio Canchola has a spin move himself, and takes down Adkinson on the sack as the Indians try to gain some momentum.

In the end, this game belongs to Gooding, as they take the W on Buhl’s Homecoming night, 34-6, improving to 5-1 on the year.

Buhl travels to Wendell next week, while the Senators will be in Filer.

Indians fall to 0-5.

Sports

