Hardin, Dan Taylor

September 24, 2020, age 99
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HEPLER, KS—Our loving father, Dan Taylor Hardin, passed away September 24, 2020, after surgery because of a fall at home.

He was born on February 13, 1921, to Gladstone Chester Hardin and Eva Ellen (Latner) of Hepler, Kansas.  Dan lived a long and full life that was rich with his faith, family, and friends.

After working for sixteen years at Pet Milk and twenty-six years at Valley Co-op (Cenex) retiring at 78 years of age.

He met and married Izetta Calhoun on September 9, 1960 in the Buhl Methodist Church where they were lifelong members.  In addition, he was a member of Buhl Masonic Lodge#38 and the Twin Falls Chapter 29, Order of Eastern Star where he served as Worthy Grand Patron on several different occasions.  He had his 50-year pin in both organizations. Dan led a very interesting life from being picked by a tornado to living through the roaring 20s to surviving most of 2020. He will be forever loved and missed.

The family would like to thank Visions Hospice (that means you Ginger) for their caring and compassion. We would also like to thank Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

He is survived by one son, Sidney Ronald Hardin, two daughters, Donna Calhoun and Linda Powell, one brother Gary Lee Hardin and one sister, Ona Mae Hays.  He was a wonderful grandfather to his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at the West End Cemetery in Buhl on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm.  Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

