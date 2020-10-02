Kimberly’s dominant performance moves the Bulldogs to 6-0 on the season

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - No. 2 Kimberly hosted Filer on Thursday night in the conference opener for both teams. The Bulldogs were undefeated on the year at 5-0 entering the game, while the Wildcats have won their last two games.

KYA Bulldogs getting to see their older counterparts on the field this evening.

Opening minutes of the game, filer on the doorstep of scoring and drawing blood first, but there’s a fumble on the handoff, ball scoots out of the pile, Quinn O’Donnell picks it up and he takes off, the senior linebacker would not be stopped, taking it 99 yards to the house, Kimberly strikes first and leads Filer 7-0.

But O’Donnell wouldn’t be done.

Ensuing Wildcat drive, Logan Lockwood drops back throws a screen pass, but it’s picked off by O’Donnell, Kimberly ball once again.

A couple of plays later, Brett Bronson is coming across and there’s no stopping him, the senior is untouched until he reaches paydirt. The Bulldogs quickly up 14-0 in the first quarter.

The Wildcats would finally get on the board, down 28-0. Jett Vanbiezen takes the handoff and this Wildcat has some wheels, he would not be stopped; the senior fullback, was given chase by Vinny Harlow and Bronson, but they can’t pull him down. It’s now 28-7 ballgame.

But Kimberly too many weapons, including the freshmen. Yes, Gatlin Bair has some speed too, like his brothers, the freshman takes it to the house.

Kimberly wins this one 49-21, moving to 6-0 on the year. Filer drops to 3-3.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.