October is Breast Cancer awareness month; St. Luke’s stresses early detection

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast Cancer is one of the most common types of cancers in the world.

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with Breast Cancer in their lifetime.

Patients who get regular mammograms will have breast cancer detected earlier when it is in a more treatable state.

Women over the age of 40 should be getting a mammogram once a year to detect any abnormalities or lumps in the breasts.

The type of treatment for breast cancer will depend on the stage the cancer is caught in.

“For patients who are diagnosed with very advanced breast cancer, the surgeries become more radical, chemotherapy becomes necessary to increase the odds of a cure, and the radiation treatments are more intense and last longer and cover a wider area on the body,” said Eric Allan, a radiation oncologist.

There is over one quarter of a million new cases of breast cancer each year.

