Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Friday, October 2, 2020

We are going to have smoky/hazy skies from today through at least Sunday as some smoke from the wildfires currently burning in California works its way into our area. The good news though is that a lot of this smoke is going to be in the upper levels of the atmosphere, so the air quality is not going to be impacted all that much. That being said though, it is still possible that the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups at times over the next few days, so if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels, you may want to limit your time outside just to be safe.

Aside from this smoke and haze though, you can expect partly cloudy skies today, and sunny skies tomorrow and Sunday as an upper level ridge is generally going to be in control of our weather. As we head into Sunday night and Monday, a weak cold front is going to work its way through our area, and this cold front may disturb the atmosphere just enough to kick the smoke out of our area, but time will tell. For next Monday through Thursday though, outside of the potential smoke/haze, you can expect a lot of sunshine as an upper level ridge is going to continue to be in control of our weather. Dry conditions are also expected over the next seven days in all of Southern Idaho.

In terms of temperatures, they are going to be very consistent and very pleasant as we go through the next week. Highs in the Wood River Valley are generally going to be in the low to mid 70s and highs in the Magic Valley are generally going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s, and these high temperatures are about ten degrees above our average high temperatures for this time of year. Low temperatures over the next week are also going to be above average for this time of year as lows are generally going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. The wind is also not going to be too much of an issue over the next week as Idaho standard winds (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph) are expected more often than not, although it is going to be a little breezy today and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Overall, outside of the smoke/haze, we are going to have extremely nice fall weather over the next seven days, so definitely get outside and enjoy it as much as you can!

TODAY (FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: SW to WNW 5-20 mph. High: 78

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Winds: North to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 73

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Chilly. Winds: North 5-15 mph. Low: 43

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Winds: SSW to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 77

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Winds: North to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 72

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Chilly. Winds: SW to South 5-15 mph. Low: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Chilly. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 42

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. High: 80 Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. High: 74 Low: 42

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy. High: 78 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 74 Low: 41

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 79 Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 74 Low: 41

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 80 Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 74 Low: 41

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 79

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 73

