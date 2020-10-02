Thursday’s high school scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -

BOYS SOCCER:

Preston 2, Burley 1

Jerome 10, Mountain Home 1

Twin Falls 2, Minico 1: William Preucil scored both goals (both assisted by Anthony Botch).Goal keeper Ryker Waters had 4 saves in the game.

GIRLS SOCCER:

Twin Falls 13, Minico 0: Goal Scorers included Ava Schroeder (5), Jaycee Bell (2), Chowder Bailey (2) Zoey Thompson and Elisabeth Plouy (2). Sydney Jund and Zoey Thompson lead the team in assists with two each. Reagan Rex and Sydney Jund split halves in goal and earned the shutout.

Jerome 4, Mountain Home 1

Preston 8, Burley 0

VOLLEYBALL:

Lighthouse Christian 3, Raft River 0: (25-14, 25-11, 25-13) Ellie Boland and Maddy Shetler combined for 23 assists. Ella DeJong produced 12 kills.

Twin Falls 3, Minico 0: (25-22, 25-18, 25-22) Kaitlin Evans was dominant for the Bruins from the service line with 9 aces and Brinley Iverson and Brenley Hansen led the team with 8 and 7 kills respectively.

Filer 2, Twin Falls 0: (23-25, 20-25)

“Tonight was a great match up on both accounts. Both teams were putting a lot of pressure on us and we were able to work on things we have been training on in practice. We got a big conference win and even though we lost against Filer it was some of the nets vb ive seen us play all season! We just got stuck in a few rotations and couldn’t get out of it!” Coach Andria Harshman, Bruins' head coach.

