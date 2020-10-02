Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (KMVT/KSVT) -The President and the first Lady have tested positive for the coronavirus late Thursday night. The pair were tested after they both came into contact with White House aide Hope Hicks. The president confirmed the news on his Twitter feed at around 11 o’clock Thursday. A White House doctor has said he continue on carrying out his duties without disruption.

