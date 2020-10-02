Advertisement

Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Positive test comes after adviser Hope Hicks also tested positive
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:32 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KMVT/KSVT) -The President and the first Lady have tested positive for the coronavirus late Thursday night. The pair were tested after they both came into contact with White House aide Hope Hicks. The president confirmed the news on his Twitter feed at around 11 o’clock Thursday. A White House doctor has said he continue on carrying out his duties without disruption.

