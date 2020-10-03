Advertisement

Burley can’t keep up with Pocatello

Burley gets the 41-7 win on the road.
Burley gets the 41-7 win on the road.
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:56 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - Senior Night for Pocatello at Iron Horse Stadium, as they took on the Burley Bobcats.

Burley had trouble on special teams early, their punter is forced to try and run for a first down on a bad snap. Indians stopped him for a turnover on downs.

Indians with the ball, Zach Park rolls out and finds Matt Christensen in the end zone, Pocatello up 7-0.

More trouble on special teams for the Bobcats, this time the snap goes over the punter’s head. He’s able to get it away for a one yard punt.

Pocatello takes advantage of good field position, Park calls his own number this time and scores.

Pocatello wins big 37-6.

