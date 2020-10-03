CSI Cross Country hosts Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic meet.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The CSI Cross Country team held their annual home meet Friday night at Canyon Springs Golf Course.

The event is normally the Golden Eagles' first meet of the year, but due to COVID-19 changing schedules, the meet is sandwiched in the middle of the season.

Before the race, KMVT caught up with Head Coach Lindsey Anderson about her expectations going in.

“We always have really good competition here,” Anderson said. “We’ve got all four year schools except us, which is going to push us for sure, but I am excited for them and they’re excited to kind of step up to the challenge and just finish as high as they can, pass as many people as they can, that’s kind of the goal.”

The women ran a 5k around Canyon Springs Golf Course, the guys ran a 7k.

Westminster College was the only other full team competing, but other four-year schools had runners compete individually.

Lexie Thompson of Weber State University finished way ahead of the pack to win the women’s race.

Maura Williams was the top golden eagle finisher, a 19:00 5k time earned her 16th place finish.

On the men’s side, Jalen Anderton was the top CSI finisher, running a 22:25 7k to place 15th.

