Declo extends win streak to three games

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Declo looks to show that their win over Gooding wasn’t a fluke, while Valley looks to get back on track.

Already 21-0 when we get there, Declo with the ball, quarterback Gabe Matthews takes the snap, and runs right up the middle. Ref signals a touchdown, PAT good, 28-0 Hornets.

On the ensuing drive, Valley Quarterback Rawlin Godfrey trying to get something going, finds Antonio Ruiz for the short gain, but the Vikings eventually punt.

The Hornets get the ball back, and Brogan Matthews takes the handoff to his right, follows Elijah Koyle through the hole, makes a few Vikings miss for a nice gain.

Next play, Gabe Matthews keeps the option for himself, takes it to the far sideline and looks like a 'hot dog shooting out of a bun’ as he flies down the field for another touchdown.

Gabe had himself quite a game, as he ran for not one, not two, not three, but four touchdowns to go along with over 400 yards of total offense!

There wasn’t much doubt as to whom was going to win this game, as Declo was able to roll in this one, 76-6.

The Hornets travel to Nampa Christian next week, while Valley is off next week.

