Dietrich improves to 6-0 after rout of Rockland

ROCKLAND, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - Rockland was at home trying to slow down undefeated and No. 2 Dietrich.

We pick it up in the second quarter.

Quarterback Brady Power drops back to pass and fires it down the middle of the field, where he finds Jett Shaw in stride through multiple defenders. Shaw evades the defense and takes it all the way to the house for six. The Blue Devils extend their lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Ezra Hubbard takes the return up the middle where he is met by a pair of Blue Devils. Dietrich forces the fumble and would capitalize on the turnover.

Rockland trying to get back in it. Braden Permann launches a pass down the field and finds a leaping Levi Farr for the first down. Nice two man game between the seniors.

On the next play, Manuel Cabrera brings the pressure on Permann who’s ball is tipped and intercepted by Seneth Hendrix.

Dietrich wins this one going away 56-8.

Power accounted for five touchdowns; three rushing and two passing | Wes Shaw rushed for 93 yards | Payten Sneddon rushed for 82 yards | Jett Shaw added 64 yards | Wes Shaw produced 11 tackles

OTHER SCORES:

Oakley 56, Castleford 0

Raft River 54, Shoshone 0

Lighthouse Christian 50, Murtaugh 16

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.