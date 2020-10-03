Advertisement

Jerome wins fourth straight, takes down Mountain Home 41-8

The Tigers improve to 3-0 in the Great Basin Conference.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:54 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Two tigers battle it out in KMVT’s game of the week, Mountain Home taking on Jerome.

Senior Night for Jerome and an important matchup in the Great Basin Conference. Jerome Head Coach Sid Gambles knows what his team needs to do to move to 3-0 in the conference.

“We’ve been able to move the ball early in games, but we haven’t been able to score," Gambles said. "So, if we can score early and can keep the gas pedal down, I think we’ll be just fine.”

And that’s exactly what Jerome did, second play of the game, senior Quarterback Dalan Thompson finds Colton Elison for a huge touchdown. 7-0 Jerome.

Jerome with the ball later in the first, handoff to running back Kyle Craig. He bounces off a couple of would be defenders and gets down to the two yard line.

A play later, reward the man, Craig punches it in for six. 14-0 Jerome in the first quarter.

After a Mountain Home turnover on downs, Dalan Thompson looking for Elison once again, corner route, no doubt for another touchdown.

Next Mountain Home possession, in a 20-0 game, Jonathan Ramsey with the huge hit and causes the fumble! Jerome’s Logan Worthington recovers.

Towards the end of the half, Thompson spreading the love, finds Shayler Bingham on the hitch route. Bingham does the rest, another senior finds the end zone on Senior Night.

Jerome would go up 34-0 at the half, and continue to dominate, winning 41-8. Thompson had 227 yards passing and five touchdowns. Shayler Bingham had 107 yards receiving and found the end zone twice.

