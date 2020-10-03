Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest opens for the season

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest has been open for 7 years, but this year the maze has a very special message.

“This year, our maze says God Bless the USA and then USA is actually put in the outline of the United States and then there are stars that you are walking through,” said the owner, Colleen Wilkins.

The idea came to them back in the spring when they were planting the corn.

“When the corn is about 8 to 10 inches tall is when we make the design, and so we GPS the area that we know we want the corn and then we download it and we have a little backpack with a little tremble unit on it, and so my brother walks and my husband follows, they cut it and cross your fingers and hope it’s what it looks like when you are done,” said Wilkins.

Although you can’t read the message except for from the sky, they felt it was their small way of saying thank you.

“This is something we can do to support our troops, our military, our first responders who have been doing such a great job lately, and then just to support our country that we live in and we are all very fortunate to live where we do right now,” said Wilkins.

On Saturday night’s the corn maze and forest turns haunted, creating a spooky experience.

“You walk through the corn and then you come to trees which is like a forest, it’s like you’re walking through a forest, the trees are really large and you get to experience that even on non-haunted nights and then when it turns haunted we open more up for everyone else that wants it,” said Wilkins.

The corn maze and haunted swamp is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5:30-9:30 PM and Saturday from 12:00-7:00 PM for the non-haunted maze and swamp and then dusk to 11:00 PM for the haunted maze and swamp.

Appointments can be made upon request.

