Senator Mike Crapo tests negative for COVID-19 after attending Barrett announcement

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho Senator Mike Crapo has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Crapo’s press secretary Melanie Lawhorn.

Crapo attended the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, where other confirmed cases have been traced to.

Lawhorn told Gray DC Bureau reporter Jillian Angeline Crapo tested negative, and has no symptoms.

