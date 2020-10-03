Advertisement

Senator Mike Crapo tests negative for COVID-19 after attending Barrett announcement

Idaho Senator Mike Crapo meets with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
Idaho Senator Mike Crapo meets with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.(CNN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho Senator Mike Crapo has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Crapo’s press secretary Melanie Lawhorn.

Crapo attended the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, where other confirmed cases have been traced to.

Lawhorn told Gray DC Bureau reporter Jillian Angeline Crapo tested negative, and has no symptoms.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Heyburn Citizens ramp-up campaign for city mayor recall

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Heyburn residents will be determining the fate of their mayor in the November election and campaign signs for his recall can now be seen around town.

News

Health district: There are still ways to enjoy Halloween safely

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Fall festivities are underway all around the Magic Valley, and the South Central Public Health District is helping offer information to keep the public safe this upcoming holiday.

News

Better Business Bureau suggests virtual credit cards for online shopping

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Better Business Bureau suggests virtual credit cards for online shopping.

News

Small businesses discuss supporting local during Twin Falls Oktoberfest

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Live to VOD recordings of KMVT's News at 6 p.m.

Latest News

News

Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest opens for the season

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
“This year, our maze says God Bless the USA and then USA is actually put in the outline of the United States and then there are stars that you are walking through,” said the owner, Colleen Wilkins.

News

Magic Valley Corn maze and Haunted Forest

Updated: 22 hours ago
The corn maze says 'God Bless the USA' from above.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 677 new, probable cases, 2 more deaths

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 677 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 Friday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 43,238.

News

Goal accomplished

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:53 AM MDT
Terminally ill woman from Burley receives more than 2000 birthday cards

News

Goal accomplished

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:44 AM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
Terminally ill woman from Burley receives more than 2000 birthday cards

News

Idaho's continued unemployment claims decline for 21st week in a row

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:29 AM MDT
This is the 21st consecutive week.