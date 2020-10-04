TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Better Business Bureau suggests virtual credit cards for online shopping.

According to the Better Business Bureau, e-commerce sales are predicted to have an 18% increase over last year.

Although, this increase brings with it more opportunities for consumers to fall victim to fraudsters.

In order to protect your personal information, the Better Business Bureau is suggesting the use of virtual credit cards, which allows consumers to create temporary card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes for online and over-the-phone purchases.

“Allows a little bit better tracking, and if that number is compromised it can be immediately deleted and then you don’t have to cut up credit cards that you have physically and wait for another one to re-purchase,” said Jeremy Johnson with the BBB.

Some banks and credit unions do offer virtual credit cards, and there are other online institutions who also offer them. To find out more on protecting your personal information check out the BBB website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.