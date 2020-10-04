Advertisement

Charity flag football tournament makes its 10th appearance

Derek Chesley runs the tournament to raise funds for a local individual impacted by breast cancer
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - People playing flag football filled Frontier Park in Twin Falls Saturday for the 10th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Flag Football tournament.

Derek Chesley lost his grandmother to breast cancer in 2005, and decided to honor her memory by helping out others affected by the disease through a flag football tournament.

The money raised by from the tournament goes to a single recipient affected by breast cancer.

This year the event welcomed 10 teams, which means around one hundred and five players were involved.

“It’s actually the biggest and best tournament we’ve had," Tournament Director Derek Chesley said. "We’re probably over $5,000 or $6,000 right now just in cash, which includes donations from the players because they come out and they have minimum donations, but also cash donations from other businesses, so this year’s local recipient is going to get a pretty good donation amount.”

Chesley says this year’s recipient is Erica Rienstra.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dog show competitors gather at Twin Falls county fairgrounds

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Snake River Canyon Kennel Club of Idaho, transformed the Twin Falls county fairgrounds into a diversely competitive dog show this weekend.

News

Small businesses discuss supporting local during Twin Falls Oktoberfest

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Friday night begun Oktoberfest in the historic downtown Twin Falls.

News

Better Business Bureau suggests virtual credit cards for online shopping

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Better Business Bureau suggests virtual credit cards for online shopping

News

Idaho schools receiving rapid coronavirus tests

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
The state will also be receiving an additional 530,000 rapid tests, and Little says he is prioritizing these tests be used for schools as well.

Latest News

News

Senator Mike Crapo tests negative for COVID-19 after attending Barrett announcement

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho Senator Mike Crapo has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Crapo’s press secretary Melanie Lawhorn.

News

Heyburn Citizens ramp-up campaign for city mayor recall

Updated: 18 hours ago
Heyburn residents will be determining the fate of their mayor in the November election and campaign signs for his recall can now be seen around town.

News

Health district: There are still ways to enjoy Halloween safely

Updated: 18 hours ago
Fall festivities are underway all around the Magic Valley, and the South Central Public Health District is helping offer information to keep the public safe this upcoming holiday.

News

Better Business Bureau suggests virtual credit cards for online shopping

Updated: 18 hours ago
Better Business Bureau suggests virtual credit cards for online shopping.

News

Small businesses discuss supporting local during Twin Falls Oktoberfest

Updated: 18 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KMVT's News at 6 p.m.

News

Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest opens for the season

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:23 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
“This year, our maze says God Bless the USA and then USA is actually put in the outline of the United States and then there are stars that you are walking through,” said the owner, Colleen Wilkins.