Charity flag football tournament makes its 10th appearance

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - People playing flag football filled Frontier Park in Twin Falls Saturday for the 10th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Flag Football tournament.

Derek Chesley lost his grandmother to breast cancer in 2005, and decided to honor her memory by helping out others affected by the disease through a flag football tournament.

The money raised by from the tournament goes to a single recipient affected by breast cancer.

This year the event welcomed 10 teams, which means around one hundred and five players were involved.

“It’s actually the biggest and best tournament we’ve had," Tournament Director Derek Chesley said. "We’re probably over $5,000 or $6,000 right now just in cash, which includes donations from the players because they come out and they have minimum donations, but also cash donations from other businesses, so this year’s local recipient is going to get a pretty good donation amount.”

Chesley says this year’s recipient is Erica Rienstra.

