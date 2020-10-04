Advertisement

CSI men’s basketball holds first exhibition of the fall

Coach Jeff Reinert gets first look at freshman in live action.
By Jack Schemmel
Oct. 4, 2020
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The CSI men’s basketball team may not be playing in real games until January, but played in what is probably the next best thing Saturday. The golden eagles scrimmaged Montana Tech.

The Orediggers of Montana Tech make the trip from Butte, Montana to face coach Jeff Reinert’s CSI team. The Golden Eagles showing off a little bit in warmups.

Now early into the game, sophomore Stevie Smith had a couple nice buckets early, including this sweet spin move.

“It was fun to get out there, to play against somebody else, play against a very well coached team, it was good to see some of our freshman get out there and make some mistakes and do some things," CSU Head Coach Jeff Reinert said. "You could see a clear separation between veteran players and not veteran players, but it’s their first time, so it’s going to be a lot of fun to coach this team.”

One of those freshman, Eric Grier, steals a pass in the first half, spins and wins. A nice finish from the Georgia native.

At the start of the second half though, it was the Deng Dut show. The Australia native couldn’t miss for a stretch.

“Well it was fun to see because he was someone that was so unselfish and now he is trying to be more aggressive with the ball, and then him doing that is a good thing because we need him to score late in the clock,” Reinert said.

Coach Reinert thinks his team will benefit from the opportunity to play against Adam Hiatt’s NAIA (four-year) squad.

“He’s got a really good team, for us to play against juniors and seniors, that’s good,” Reinert said. "Like he (Hiatt) said, his freshman struggled too, so it’s all part of it, it’s all part of the growing process. "

Reinert plans to have his team play in a couple more scrimmages this fall.

