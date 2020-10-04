Dog show competitors gather at Twin Falls county fairgrounds

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Snake River Canyon Kennel Club of Idaho, transformed the Twin Falls county fairgrounds into a diversely competitive dog show this weekend.

Starting on Friday and continuing till Sunday, dog show competitors traveled across the country all for the chance to participate in various competitions such as obedience and rally trials.

KMVT caught up with Alvin Lee from New Mexico, who is a fierce competitor and professional dog handler.

“I just take pride in the dogs we represent and we basically represent them, we are not much different than a jockey on a horse, except we condition and groom as well,” Lee said.

As a long time participant, Lee has been handling dogs for 62 years. He said dog shows are great opportunity for young people.

“The main thing, I think that it gives younger people a responsibility of care, and I think that is something we are lacking a lot of anymore, so it is kind of like your 4-H or FFA but only it is directed more at a K -9 level,” said Lee The dog show is not the only the draw, fast cat races are also favorite for many, which is a timed 100-yard dash where dogs run one at a time, chasing a lure.

If you missed Saturday’s show, there will be another on Sunday from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds and entry is free.

