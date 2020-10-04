Advertisement

Dog show competitors gather at Twin Falls county fairgrounds

The Snake River Canyon Kennel Club of Idaho, transformed the Twin Falls county fairgrounds into a diversely competitive dog show this weekend.
The Snake River Canyon Kennel Club of Idaho, transformed the Twin Falls county fairgrounds into a diversely competitive dog show this weekend.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:39 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Snake River Canyon Kennel Club of Idaho, transformed the Twin Falls county fairgrounds into a diversely competitive dog show this weekend.

Starting on Friday and continuing till Sunday, dog show competitors traveled across the country all for the chance to participate in various competitions such as obedience and rally trials.

KMVT caught up with Alvin Lee from New Mexico, who is a fierce competitor and professional dog handler.

“I just take pride in the dogs we represent and we basically represent them, we are not much different than a jockey on a horse, except we condition and groom as well,” Lee said.

As a long time participant, Lee has been handling dogs for 62 years. He said dog shows are great opportunity for young people.

“The main thing, I think that it gives younger people a responsibility of care, and I think that is something we are lacking a lot of anymore, so it is kind of like your 4-H or FFA but only it is directed more at a K -9 level,” said Lee The dog show is not the only the draw, fast cat races are also favorite for many, which is a timed 100-yard dash where dogs run one at a time, chasing a lure.

If you missed Saturday’s show, there will be another on Sunday from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds and entry is free.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Charity flag football tournament makes its 10th appearance

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Charity flag football tournament makes its 10th appearance. Derek Chesley runs the tournament to raise funds for a local individual impacted by breast cancer.

News

Small businesses discuss supporting local during Twin Falls Oktoberfest

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Friday night begun Oktoberfest in the historic downtown Twin Falls.

News

Better Business Bureau suggests virtual credit cards for online shopping

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Better Business Bureau suggests virtual credit cards for online shopping

News

Idaho schools receiving rapid coronavirus tests

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
The state will also be receiving an additional 530,000 rapid tests, and Little says he is prioritizing these tests be used for schools as well.

Latest News

News

Senator Mike Crapo tests negative for COVID-19 after attending Barrett announcement

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho Senator Mike Crapo has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Crapo’s press secretary Melanie Lawhorn.

News

Heyburn Citizens ramp-up campaign for city mayor recall

Updated: 18 hours ago
Heyburn residents will be determining the fate of their mayor in the November election and campaign signs for his recall can now be seen around town.

News

Health district: There are still ways to enjoy Halloween safely

Updated: 18 hours ago
Fall festivities are underway all around the Magic Valley, and the South Central Public Health District is helping offer information to keep the public safe this upcoming holiday.

News

Better Business Bureau suggests virtual credit cards for online shopping

Updated: 18 hours ago
Better Business Bureau suggests virtual credit cards for online shopping.

News

Small businesses discuss supporting local during Twin Falls Oktoberfest

Updated: 18 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KMVT's News at 6 p.m.

News

Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest opens for the season

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:23 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
“This year, our maze says God Bless the USA and then USA is actually put in the outline of the United States and then there are stars that you are walking through,” said the owner, Colleen Wilkins.