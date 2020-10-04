Advertisement

Idaho schools receiving rapid coronavirus tests

By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Idaho schools will be getting 35 thousand Abbott BinaxNow rapid antigen tests in the coming days to help ongoing testing efforts in the fight against the coronavirus.

Governor Brad Little called it a “game changer” for testing in Idaho schools in his press conference Thursday.

KMVT talked with the Twin Falls School District about the tests, which give results in 15 minutes, and how it will make things easier for them.

Eva Craner with the school district tells KMVT the test will allow the school district to be more effective in their mitigation efforts within the school buildings, which will be even more important as we enter flu season and other illnesses like strep or even allergies come into play.

“There’s a lot of symptoms that those things have in common”, Craner continues “And so it’s hard to say immediately, yes you have COVID. And so it’s hard for us to take action without a test result. So having the ability for our staff members and possibly our students to know right away that this is what illness they have, will help us as a district be able to mitigate the spread within our school buildings.”

The state will also be receiving an additional 530,000 rapid tests, and Little says he is prioritizing these tests be used for schools as well.

The South Central Public Health District tells KMVT they are still getting together a plan on how and where the tests should be used.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

