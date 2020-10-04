Police investigating shooting near mobile home park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting near Creekside Mobile Home park in the 100 block of Addison Avenue West in Twin Falls.

According to Lt. Craig Stotts, the investigation is currently ongoing and KMVT is on scene.

Officials have not released details regarding the number of injuries or fatalities.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

