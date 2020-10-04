Small businesses discuss supporting local during Twin Falls Oktoberfest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Friday night began Oktoberfest in the historic downtown Twin Falls.

On October 2 and 3 the downtown area came alive with local shops, live music, and local Idaho food vendors. This celebration is a staple in the Twin Falls community and the small businesses tell us it is more important than ever to support your local economy and to spend time de-stressing from the uncertain times we are living in.

“Supporting local is going to make our economy in Twin Falls stronger and stronger, and we are seeing more and more businesses open all the time down here,” said Kari fields the owner of Hueology. “If we all fail at this then our economy and our downtown goes away and I think it is a lovely downtown.”

Kid fun centers and the famous beer garden was also open.

