Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – EVENING UPDATE

Saturday, October 3, 2020

We are going to continue to have smoky/hazy skies from tonight though midday Monday as some smoke from the wildfires currently burning in California continues to work its way into our area. The air quality may also be unhealthy for sensitive groups at times from tonight through midday Monday, so if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels, you may want to limit your time outside just to be safe. Aside from this smoke and haze though, you can expect clear skies tonight, sunny skies tomorrow, mostly clear skies tomorrow night, and mainly sunny skies on Monday as an upper level ridge is generally going to be in control of our weather.

Now on Monday morning, a weak cold front is going to pass through our area, and this weak cold front should provide us with some relief from the smoke and haze as we head into Monday afternoon and evening. As we head into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday though, it is possible that some of this smoke and haze may return to our area, but time will tell. Outside of the potential smoke/haze though, you can expect a lot of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday, and partly cloudy skies on Thursday as an upper level ridge is going to continue to be in control of our weather.

In terms of temperatures, they are going to be very consistent from tonight through Thursday night. Low temperatures during this timeframe are going to be above average for this time of year as lows are generally going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. The high temperatures during this timeframe are also going to be above average for this time of year as highs in the Wood River Valley are generally going to be in the low to mid 70s and highs in the Magic Valley are generally going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. The wind is also not going to be too much of an issue over the next five days as Idaho standard winds (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph) are expected more often than not, although it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow afternoon and evening in the Wood River Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Now as we head into next Friday, we are going to have party to mostly sunny skies as a cold front begins to approach our area. Next Saturday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers around in the Wood River Valley and a chance of rain showers in the Magic Valley as this cold front works its way through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down over these two days as highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 70s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the low to mid 60s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 70s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday in all locations as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Chilly. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Chilly. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 41

TOMORROW (SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. Winds: SSE to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 79

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Mild. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 73

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 48

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 41

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies, generally during the morning. Aside from that, sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. Winds: SW to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 76

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies during the morning. Aside from that, sunny skies. Mild. Winds: North to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 73

MONDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Winds: WSW to SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Winds: NW to North 5-10 mph. Low: 41

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warm. High: 79 Low: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Mild. High: 74 Low: 42

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 82 Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Mild. High: 75 Low: 42

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm. High: 80 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild. High: 73 Low: 42

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Cooler. High: 75 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little cooler. High: 69 Low: 41

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Breezy and a little cooler. High: 71

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers around. Breezy and cooler. High: 61

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.