Advertisement

Academic All-Star — Kylie Wood

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s Academic All Star is Kylie Wood from Carey High School.

Riley has a 3.86 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society. Kylie volunteers in her community through Camp Rainbow, roadside clean-ups, and BSCD youth activities.

She won a Citizenship Award. Her extra-curricular activities include volleyball and basketball where both teams won 1st at all-conference. Her basketball team also won 1st at All State. Kylie has won multiple awards including setting award for Volleyball and MVP and All State 1A DII player of the year for basketball.

Her favorite subject is mathematics, and she plans to study to be a physical therapist. Congratulations Kylie Wood, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

COVID-19 Resources

Wendell High School to close until Oct. 5

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:55 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The student who tested positive for COVID-19 was in close proximity to other students.

News

Wendell High School closing facility due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:43 PM MDT
The student was in close proximity to other students.

News

School district names interim principal for Twin Falls High School

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:35 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel and Vanessa Grieve
The Twin Falls School District has names an interim principal for Twin Falls High School after the sudden expected death of principal Dan Vogt.

Academic All Stars

Academic All-Star — Elisabeth Plouy

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:37 AM MDT
This week’s Academic All Star is Elisabeth Plouy from Twin Falls High School.

Latest News

News

Academic All-Star — Elisabeth Plouy

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:34 AM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve
This week’s Academic All Star is Elisabeth Plouy from Twin Falls High School.

News

Idaho school districts vary widely in COVID-19 transparency

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:35 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Idaho school districts vary widely when it comes to letting the public know about coronavirus cases in classrooms.

News

Board votes to retire Pocatello High School Indians mascot

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:27 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
A school board in Idaho has announced its decision to retire the Pocatello High School Indians mascot at the end of the academic year.

Education

Program aims to equip teachers with high quality curriculum

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:14 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
The Amazon Future Engineer program aims to help provide teachers high quality curriculum and support for STEM education

Education

Twin Falls School District adjusting to online learning

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:46 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
The Twin Falls School district superintendent says online learning has been going well so far

Education

School districts offer free meals to students

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:28 PM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
A federally funded program went into effect Wednesday allowing all Twin Falls School District students to eat for free.