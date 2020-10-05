Academic All-Star — Kylie Wood

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s Academic All Star is Kylie Wood from Carey High School.

Riley has a 3.86 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society. Kylie volunteers in her community through Camp Rainbow, roadside clean-ups, and BSCD youth activities.

She won a Citizenship Award. Her extra-curricular activities include volleyball and basketball where both teams won 1st at all-conference. Her basketball team also won 1st at All State. Kylie has won multiple awards including setting award for Volleyball and MVP and All State 1A DII player of the year for basketball.

Her favorite subject is mathematics, and she plans to study to be a physical therapist. Congratulations Kylie Wood, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

