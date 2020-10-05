Advertisement

AP source: Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the move.

The firing comes after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.

After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.

The pressure on O’Brien only intensified as the Texans limped out to the terrible start with Johnson struggling as their running game was the worst in the NFL and with the defense allowing the most yards in the league.

O’Brien was in his seventh season in Houston where he compiled a 100-52 record. He won the AFC South four times in his tenure, including the past two years.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump leaves Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

News

October Car Care Month reminds people to check cars before winter

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
While many of the newer cars have sensors and cameras to help make your driving experience more enjoyable, if one of those sensors breaks or comes out of alignment, that can cause a dent in your piggy bank.

Politics

Lincoln County residents to vote on $3.8M courthouse bond in upcoming election

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
They want to remind voters that if the bond passes, the courthouse will be built at an entirely new location.

Academic All Stars

Academic All-Star — Kylie Wood

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
This week’s Academic All Star is Kylie Wood from Carey High School.

News

Academic All-Star — Kylie Wood

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
This week’s Academic All Star is Kylie Wood from Carey High School.

Latest News

National

Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The staggering scale of California’s wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

National

It’s a boy! National Zoo reveals baby panda gender

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

Video

October is car care month: AAA Idaho reminds drivers to take care of your car.

Updated: 1 hour ago
As the colder months approach, it's a good reminder to take care of your car before it's too late.

News

UPDATE: Twin Falls police ask for public’s help in locating shooting suspect.

Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: Twin Falls police ask for public’s help in locating shooting suspect. Call the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357 if you have any information.

National

National Zoo baby panda gender reveal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.