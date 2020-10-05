Advertisement

Badger Fire causing interruption to Antelope hunts

“Our firefighters are working long days and long hours with the equipment to make sure the area is safe”
The Badger Fire now 93% contained, continues to have an impact on the antelope hunters in the area.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:08 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Due to the Badger Fire, hunting is not permitted within Game Management Unit 54, much of which is in the fire closure area.

The Bureau of Land management told KMVT they have not had any major issues with hunters coming into the area, although they have received many calls from sportsmen asking when they can start their hunt.

“It is really better for our firefighters if you don’t go up there,” said Kelsey Brizendine with the BLM.

Currently firefighters are working hard on rehab work, such as clearing up fallen trees and debris so when they do open the area it will be safe for the public.

“It is something that they evaluate every day, and as percent contained increases and as that rehab work gets closer to be done they are going to continue to evaluate how much of that closure needs to stay in affect,” Brizendine said.

Hunters are reminded the closure is in place for their safety as well as the safety of firefighters. Those who wish are being offered the opportunity to exchange or raincheck their tags by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

“Please just stay out of the area until we are able to ensure your safety," Brizendine said. “Our firefighters are working long days and long hours with the equipment to make sure the area is safe.”

