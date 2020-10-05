Crismor’s Pumpkin Patch opens with busy first week

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Crismor’s Pumpkin Patch is starting off their fall season with a busy first week of being open.

This is roughly Crismor’s 24th year being open. Co-owner Diane Crismor said their favorite part of doing it is the opportunity to serve the children in the area.

Crismor said the pumpkins are looking beautiful this year, and the crop grew great with the exception of an abundance of weeds they had to deal with.

“A lot of variety, the pumpkins are just gorgeous this year — a lot of different sizes even the bigger ones are just beautiful, even the white ones are white and it is just a fun place,” Crismor said.

Open every day in October, Crismor’s Pumpkin Patch is also home to a pumpkin cannon, a straw maze and a hay bale maze for children to climb on top of.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.