Eastbound detour around I-84 and I-86 interchange to start Oct. 8

The detour will last about a week, officials say
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As early as Thursday, motorists going toward Pocatello from Burley will have to take a detour and stay on I-84 toward Salt Lake before taking exit 228 at Yale Road.

The Idaho Transportation Department said after taking the exit 228 at Yale Road, eastbound drivers then need to go westbound on I-84 to get on I-86 toward Pocatello.

I-84 and I-86 eastbound intersection detour map
I-84 and I-86 eastbound intersection detour map(ITD)

The detour allows ITD to demolish the eastbound bridge, marking the final demolition part of the Salt Lake Interchange project.

“So we anticipate this detour to be in place for approximately a week, and once that detour is done and demolition of that bridge structure is complete, then we’ll shift back to a different traffic pattern,” said ITD public information officer Jessica Williams.

Williams said traffic will still be one lane in each direction and urges drivers to stay alert and be cautious when driving through the area.

The entire project, barring setbacks, is scheduled to be finished at the end of 2020.

