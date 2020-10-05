Advertisement

Forest Service acquires key property in eastern Idaho

The agency bought the land in the Big Hole Mountain Range for $3.8 million
The U.S. Forest Service has acquired a 960-acre private parcel in eastern Idaho in an area favored by outdoor enthusiasts, and that also includes headwaters for the Teton River.
The U.S. Forest Service has acquired a 960-acre private parcel in eastern Idaho in an area favored by outdoor enthusiasts, and that also includes headwaters for the Teton River.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:42 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DRIGGS, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has acquired a 960-acre private parcel in eastern Idaho in an area favored by outdoor enthusiasts, and that also includes headwaters for the Teton River.

The agency earlier this week announced the $3.8 million purchase of the land in the Big Hole Mountain Range in Teton County.

The private inholding surrounded by public land had been a top priority for the Forest Service for several years, and at one point had been offered for subdivisions.

Money for the purchase came from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, a popular program that supports conservation and outdoor recreation projects across the country.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

