Lincoln County residents to vote on $3.8M courthouse bond in upcoming election

County officials want to remind voters that if the bond passes, the courthouse will be built at an entirely new location
Residents will vote in the election on November 3rd.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For the Nov. 3 election, Lincoln County voters will be casting their votes on whether or not to pass the courthouse bond. Voters may remember last year when the courthouse bond failed.

Last November, Lincoln County tried to pass a courthouse bond that would have renovated and restored the historic courthouse.

The bond needed a supermajority to pass, which it did not get.

This year, Lincoln County is working to pass another courthouse bond.

“The bond would be for building a new courthouse in a new location," said Roy Hubert, a Lincoln County commissioner. “We have the ground that we own right now that it would be built on, and it would be built on the ground just west of the present high school.”

If the bond passes, the present courthouse building will still be there, but everyone will be working in the new one.

“We would have everybody in one location," Hubert said. “It would be one story, except for the storage would be in the attic.”

The bond is asking for less than it did a year ago.

“If it passes, because the commissioners agreed to put in $2 million from the reserves that the county has, it reduced the bond down to $3.8 million, so it would be $59 and something per $100,000,” said Brenda Farnworth, the county clerk.

County officials want to remind voters that if the bond passes, the courthouse will be built at an entirely new location.

“The wording in the bond should be restated if there is still time, so that people will realize that this is for a new courthouse in a new location, on land that we already own," Hubert said. “It is not for the renovation, that was on the last ballot and it failed.”

