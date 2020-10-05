Advertisement

October Car Care Month reminds people to check cars before winter

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:20 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As the colder months are approaching, AAA Idaho is reminding drivers to make sure their cars are ready.

While many of the newer cars have sensors and cameras to help make the driving experience more enjoyable, if one of those sensors breaks or comes out of alignment, that can cause a dent in a person’s piggy bank.

For car care month, AAA Idaho is reminding drivers to take their car in for maintenance before it’s too late.

“Please do talk to your mechanic," said Matthew Conde, the public information officer for AAA Idaho. “Make sure that those systems are recalibrated and ready to go, because you want to make sure that the car is perceiving and acting appropriately to what it is seeing around it.”

Conde also said it is important for people to establish a relationship with their mechanic well before they need a major repair done.

