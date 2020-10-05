Advertisement

Play of the Week: Jerome’s Jonathan Ramsey

The defensive back’s interception earns KMVT’s top play
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:47 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s Play of the Week takes us to Jerome High School. Jerome went crazy on the offensive end against Mountain Home, but a defensive play takes our top spot.

In the first half, Mountain Home back to pass, Colton Elison breaks on the route and causes the deflection. The deflection causes a little hot potato action, and Jonathan Ramsey is there to make the sliding interception.

With help the help of his teammate Colton Elison, Jonathan Ramsey makes KMVT’s Play of the Week.

