Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, October 5, 2020

We are going to start today off with hazy skies, but this haze is going to be on the decrease as we go through the day today as a weak cold front passes through our area. This weak cold front is also going to provide us with a little bit of cloud cover as we are going to have mostly sunny skies throughout the day today. It is also going to be cooler today than it was yesterday as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 70s in the Magic Valley. Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies with a little bit of haze around after midnight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

Smoky/hazy skies are then going to return to our area tomorrow, and they are going to stick around through Friday as we are going to have southwesterly flow aloft as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather, and this southwesterly flow aloft is going to bring some smoke from the wildfires that are currently burning in California into our area. This smoke may also cause the air quality to be unhealthy at times for sensitive groups over the next few days, so if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels, you may want to limit your time outdoors just to be safe. Aside from this smoke and haze though, you can expect sunny skies tomorrow, mainly sunny skies on Wednesday, partly cloudy skies on Thursday, and mostly sunny skies on Friday. We are also going to have dry conditions on all four of these days.

The temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, are going to be well above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to be a little bit cooler on Friday as a storm system begins to approach our area as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 60s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 70s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also not going to be an issue at all from Tuesday through Friday as Idaho standard winds (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph) are expected on each day.

Now as we head into this weekend, there are going to be some big changes to our weather as a storm system works its way through our area. The first big change is going to be the fact that we are actually going to have some precipitation around as there are going to be some scattered rain showers around on Saturday (generally during the afternoon and evening hours), there are going to be scattered rain showers around Saturday night, and then there is a chance of rain showers on Sunday, especially during the morning. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times Saturday night and Sunday morning in the higher elevations. Also, in terms of total liquid (rain/snow) precipitation this weekend, 0.25 to 0.5 inches is possible in the valleys and up to an inch is possible in the mountains.

The second big change this weekend is going to be the big drop in temperatures that we are going to experience as highs on Saturday are only going to be in the mid to upper 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 60s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Sunday are only going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley, and these high temperatures on Sunday are going to be about 15 to 20 degrees colder than the high temperatures on Friday are going to be. The third big change this weekend is going to be the increase in wind as breezy conditions are expected on both Saturday and Sunday in all locations as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

TODAY (MONDAY, OCTOBER 5):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies, generally during the morning. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Cooler. Winds: SSW to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 77

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies during the morning. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Cooler. Winds: NNE to South 5-15 mph. High: 73

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies after midnight. Aside from that, mostly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 41

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. Winds: SSE to NNW 5-15 mph. High: 79

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Mild. Winds: North to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 74

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Chilly. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Chilly. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 41

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 81 Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. High: 74 Low: 42

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Warm. High: 81 Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Mild. High: 73 Low: 41

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Cooler. High: 74 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Cooler. High: 68 Low: 39

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and cooler. High: 66 Low: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and a lot cooler. High: 58 Low: 34

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers, generally during the morning. Breezy and cooler. High: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers, generally during the morning. Breezy and cooler. High: 51

