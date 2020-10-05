Ten-year-old raises big money for Make-A-Wish Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Make-A-Wish has been around for nearly 40 years, and the organization grants about 15,000 wishes to critically ill kids every year. KMVT met up with one their top fundraisers in the Magic Valley area, and he’s not even old enough to shave

Ten-year-old Brayden Thorne, who attends school at Morningside Elementary in Twin Falls, said like any other kid his age he enjoys being outside playing with his friends.

“I like to play soccer and box,” Brayden Thorne said.

However, when he was around two-years-old he suffered from a kidney disease called hydronephrosis. It required him to have eight surgeries.

“They found like eight kidney stones. He was generating kidney stones every month. He was like three-years-old, and I never forget it, he was like ‘dad promise me I won’t have any more surgeries’,” said Glen Thorne, who is Brayden’s father.

He said Brayden’s condition was pretty bad. He used to throw up daily, and Brayden was on a strict diet for a long time. He couldn’t eat or drink anything for a long time, except for coffee, green tea, and water. He said this was his son’s routine for about four to five years. Glen said the condition is actually really common in kids. He said about 1 in 400 kids get it but most grow out of it.

Now that he is older, healthy, and sporting to a new mohawk, Brayden said he wants to give back to kids who are critically ill, so for the last two years, he has been raising money for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

“I got started because I know how it feels to be one of the kids,” Brayden Thorne said.

In the last two years, he has raised more than $25,000 and more than $6,500 this year. He is currently the top fundraiser for Walk for Wishes Magic Valley 2020.

“He is another child trying to help sick kids in his own community. I think it grabs at their hearts a little bit, and they really want to help out,” Glen Thorne said.

His brother Quinn said he thinks his brother is successful because of his dedication and his perseverance through a “bunch of stuff," referring to his kidney surgeries.

However, Glen feels Quinn has something to do with Brayden’s success.

“He’s [Brayden] been following around Quinn for the last seven years, watching Quinn fundraise for his Tuskegee Airmen stuff, and he’s just grown up watching Quinn, so its come to him pretty naturally,” said Glen Thorne.

Brayden said the last two years he has raised money by going to door to people’s homes and businesses, and he has also raised money through auctions and bake sales.

“Sweet T’s Cupcakery [Twin Falls] they gave us some cupcakes. They were amazing. They sold out so fast,” Brayden Thorne said.

The ten-year-old said he would have raised more money this year if it wasn’t for COVID-19, but he hopes to make up for it next year.

“I want to keep doing Make-A-Wish Idaho...and next year I hope to raise $60,000,” Brayden Thorne said.

Quinn said he thinks his little brother can do it too.

“I think if he starts in the next couple months and keeps going through next year, September, he will probably get that,” Quinn Thorne said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.