Advertisement

Ten-year-old raises big money for Make-A-Wish Idaho

More than $25,000 in the last two years
Brayden Thorne has raised more than $25,000 for Make-A-Wish Idaho in the last two years
Brayden Thorne has raised more than $25,000 for Make-A-Wish Idaho in the last two years(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:45 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Make-A-Wish has been around for nearly 40 years, and the organization grants about 15,000 wishes to critically ill kids every year. KMVT met up with one their top fundraisers in the Magic Valley area, and he’s not even old enough to shave

Ten-year-old Brayden Thorne, who attends school at Morningside Elementary in Twin Falls, said like any other kid his age he enjoys being outside playing with his friends.

“I like to play soccer and box,” Brayden Thorne said.

However, when he was around two-years-old he suffered from a kidney disease called hydronephrosis. It required him to have eight surgeries.

“They found like eight kidney stones. He was generating kidney stones every month. He was like three-years-old, and I never forget it, he was like ‘dad promise me I won’t have any more surgeries’,” said Glen Thorne, who is Brayden’s father.

He said Brayden’s condition was pretty bad. He used to throw up daily, and Brayden was on a strict diet for a long time. He couldn’t eat or drink anything for a long time, except for coffee, green tea, and water. He said this was his son’s routine for about four to five years. Glen said the condition is actually really common in kids. He said about 1 in 400 kids get it but most grow out of it.

Now that he is older, healthy, and sporting to a new mohawk, Brayden said he wants to give back to kids who are critically ill, so for the last two years, he has been raising money for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

“I got started because I know how it feels to be one of the kids,” Brayden Thorne said.

In the last two years, he has raised more than $25,000 and more than $6,500 this year. He is currently the top fundraiser for Walk for Wishes Magic Valley 2020.

“He is another child trying to help sick kids in his own community. I think it grabs at their hearts a little bit, and they really want to help out,” Glen Thorne said.

His brother Quinn said he thinks his brother is successful because of his dedication and his perseverance through a “bunch of stuff," referring to his kidney surgeries.

However, Glen feels Quinn has something to do with Brayden’s success.

“He’s [Brayden] been following around Quinn for the last seven years, watching Quinn fundraise for his Tuskegee Airmen stuff, and he’s just grown up watching Quinn, so its come to him pretty naturally,” said Glen Thorne.

Brayden said the last two years he has raised money by going to door to people’s homes and businesses, and he has also raised money through auctions and bake sales.

“Sweet T’s Cupcakery [Twin Falls] they gave us some cupcakes. They were amazing. They sold out so fast,” Brayden Thorne said.

The ten-year-old said he would have raised more money this year if it wasn’t for COVID-19, but he hopes to make up for it next year.

“I want to keep doing Make-A-Wish Idaho...and next year I hope to raise $60,000,” Brayden Thorne said.

Quinn said he thinks his little brother can do it too.

“I think if he starts in the next couple months and keeps going through next year, September, he will probably get that,” Quinn Thorne said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Twin Falls police ask for public’s help in locating shooting suspect

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
According to Lt. Craig Stotts, the investigation is currently ongoing and KMVT is on scene.

News

Charity flag football tournament makes its 10th appearance

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Charity flag football tournament makes its 10th appearance. Derek Chesley runs the tournament to raise funds for a local individual impacted by breast cancer.

News

Dog show competitors gather at Twin Falls county fairgrounds

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Snake River Canyon Kennel Club of Idaho, transformed the Twin Falls county fairgrounds into a diversely competitive dog show this weekend.

News

Small businesses discuss supporting local during Twin Falls Oktoberfest

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Friday night begun Oktoberfest in the historic downtown Twin Falls.

Latest News

News

Better Business Bureau suggests virtual credit cards for online shopping

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:29 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Better Business Bureau suggests virtual credit cards for online shopping

News

Idaho schools receiving rapid coronavirus tests

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:24 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
The state will also be receiving an additional 530,000 rapid tests, and Little says he is prioritizing these tests be used for schools as well.

News

Senator Mike Crapo tests negative for COVID-19 after attending Barrett announcement

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:14 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho Senator Mike Crapo has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Crapo’s press secretary Melanie Lawhorn.

News

Heyburn Citizens ramp-up campaign for city mayor recall

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:07 PM MDT
Heyburn residents will be determining the fate of their mayor in the November election and campaign signs for his recall can now be seen around town.

News

Health district: There are still ways to enjoy Halloween safely

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:05 PM MDT
Fall festivities are underway all around the Magic Valley, and the South Central Public Health District is helping offer information to keep the public safe this upcoming holiday.

News

Better Business Bureau suggests virtual credit cards for online shopping

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:04 PM MDT
Better Business Bureau suggests virtual credit cards for online shopping.