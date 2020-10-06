Body found in burned trailer home in northern Idaho

HAYDEN, Idaho (AP) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned trailer home in northern Idaho.

Kootenai County sheriff’s officials say deputies and firefighters were called to the blaze in Hayden on Saturday morning.

They found the body in the trailer after the fire was extinguished.

Notable calls for the day!!!! 10-03-2020 Day shift handled the following notable calls: Deputies responded to an... Posted by Kootenai County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 5, 2020

Authorities say the victim’s name will not be released until the identity is confirmed and next of kin is notified.

The sheriff’s office and the Northern Lakes Fire Protection District are investigating. No other information has been released.

