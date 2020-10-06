Advertisement

Body found in burned trailer home in northern Idaho

Authorities say the victim’s name will not be released until the identity is confirmed and next of kin is notified
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned trailer home in northern Idaho.
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned trailer home in northern Idaho.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:22 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYDEN, Idaho (AP) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned trailer home in northern Idaho.

Kootenai County sheriff’s officials say deputies and firefighters were called to the blaze in Hayden on Saturday morning.

They found the body in the trailer after the fire was extinguished.

Notable calls for the day!!!! 10-03-2020 Day shift handled the following notable calls: Deputies responded to an...

Posted by Kootenai County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 5, 2020

Authorities say the victim’s name will not be released until the identity is confirmed and next of kin is notified.

The sheriff’s office and the Northern Lakes Fire Protection District are investigating. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Lincoln County residents to vote on $3.8M courthouse bond in upcoming election

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
They want to remind voters that if the bond passes, the courthouse will be built at an entirely new location.

News

Restoration underway for Badger fire

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Steve Kirch
More than 90,000 acres have been destroyed, along with campgrounds

County Races

Lincoln County courthouse bond on Nov. 3 election

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
For the Nov. 3 election, Lincoln County voters will be casting their votes on whether or not to pass the courthouse bond. Voters may remember last year when the courthouse bond failed.

News

Man arrested in connection with Twin Falls shooting

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch, Jake Brasil and Rachel Fabbi
According to Lt. Craig Stotts, the investigation is currently ongoing and KMVT is on scene.

Latest News

News

Eastbound detour around I-84 and I-86 interchange to start Oct. 8

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Detour I-84 and I-86 intersection going eastbound to start October 8th. The detour will last about a week, officials say.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 458 new, probable cases, 5 more deaths

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 458 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 on Monday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 44,422.

News

October Car Care Month reminds people to check cars before winter

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
While many of the newer cars have sensors and cameras to help make your driving experience more enjoyable, if one of those sensors breaks or comes out of alignment, that can cause a dent in your piggy bank.

Academic All Stars

Academic All-Star — Kylie Wood

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
This week’s Academic All Star is Kylie Wood from Carey High School.

News

Academic All-Star — Kylie Wood

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
This week’s Academic All Star is Kylie Wood from Carey High School.

Video

October is car care month: AAA Idaho reminds drivers to take care of your car.

Updated: 19 hours ago
As the colder months approach, it's a good reminder to take care of your car before it's too late.