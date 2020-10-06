Buhl man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for meth distribution

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Buhl man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

In 2018, Terry Duane Whited, Jr.,, 36, distributed 5 pounds of methamphetamine to an individual living in Boise for $4,000 per pound, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis.

At that time, Whited was a methamphetamine dealer living in Buhl, court records said.

This methamphetamine was later seized by law enforcement following a search warrant of the Boise residence.

He was sentenced to 130 months, or 10 years and 10 months, in prison.

Whited has a criminal history that includes a prior felony conviction for eluding a police officer in which he was sentenced to prison for.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Boise Police Department.

