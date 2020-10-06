Critics vow to continue efforts to remove Snake River dams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Environmental groups are vowing to continue their fight to remove four dams on the Snake River in Washington state they say are killing salmon that are a key food source for endangered killer whales.

But instead of working with federal agencies, conservationists intend to seek removal of the dams through the political or legal systems. The four dams are part of a vast and complex hydroelectric power system operated by the federal government in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

The 14 federal dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers together produce 40% of the region’s power - enough electricity for nearly 5 million homes.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.