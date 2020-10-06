Advertisement

Critics vow to continue efforts to remove Snake River dams

Instead of working with federal agencies, conservationists intend to seek removal of the dams through the political or legal systems.
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2006 file photo shows file photo shows the Ice Harbor dam on the Snake River in Pasco, Wash. (AP Photo/Jackie Johnston, File) Environmental groups are vowing to continue their fight to remove four dams on the Snake River in Washington state they say are killing salmon.
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2006 file photo shows file photo shows the Ice Harbor dam on the Snake River in Pasco, Wash. (AP Photo/Jackie Johnston, File) Environmental groups are vowing to continue their fight to remove four dams on the Snake River in Washington state they say are killing salmon.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Environmental groups are vowing to continue their fight to remove four dams on the Snake River in Washington state they say are killing salmon that are a key food source for endangered killer whales.

But instead of working with federal agencies, conservationists intend to seek removal of the dams through the political or legal systems. The four dams are part of a vast and complex hydroelectric power system operated by the federal government in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

The 14 federal dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers together produce 40% of the region’s power - enough electricity for nearly 5 million homes.

