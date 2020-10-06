Restoration underway for Badger fire

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As of Tuesday according to fire officials, the Badger Fire is currently 94 percent contained and more than 90,000 acres have been destroyed, but once the fire is fully contained there will still be plenty of work to be done.

The Badger Fire has been burning since September 12, and as KMVT has reported, the fire has given people plenty of scares that have caused them to have sleepless nights. The wildfire has crept up on homes, cabins, and even the Magic Mountain Ski Resort.

“This fire did burn very quickly. Originally when it started it had multiple heads on it. It was burning very erratically. They (firefighters) were experiencing extreme fire behavior, with running and torching,” said Kelsey Brizendine, who is the PIO for the Badger Fire. “It definitely burned very intensely at first”.

Clay Stephens, who is the current incident commander of the Badger Fire, said his team is feeling pretty good about the footprint they established on the fire, but currently the weather is not in their favor, with high temperatures and low humidity.

“It’s going to be bad weather, but if we look at the long-term forecast about a week out it is supposed to turn in our favor and get a little more Fall-like, so if we can hold it for the next week we should be looking pretty good,” Stephens said.

The incident commander said crews working to contain the fire are still dealing with dry conditions and high winds, but they are also dealing with a lot of steep terrain and timber that has been burning for a long time. Some of those trees are starting to fall over, and it’s creating a hazard for people working in the area said Stephens.

Even though the fire has not destroyed any homes, it has damaged campgrounds in the Sawtooth National Forest. Brizendine said there is going to be a lot of work that goes into those campgrounds, and the forest service will evaluate it and determine which are the priorities, and start work from there. At this time there is no timetable for when they will be restored.

Brizendine also said the areas of concern for officials on the ground are the slopes where a lot of vegetation has been lost, which might cause severe erosion and runoff.

“Rock Creek Canyon, the slope is pretty steep there, and all that vegetation loss, that is what holds the soil in place. The biggest concern is going to be stabilizing those hillsides,” Brizendine said.

She said restorations teams are currently on scene evaluating the damage and determining the best course of action. Brizendine said some of the options for restoration are planting, aerial seeding, and aerial spraying, but the BAER teams will determine the areas of concern and what areas are going to heal themselves.

On Monday afternoon crews were out repairing and restoring dozer lines used to help firefighters contain the fire and stop the spread. Brizendine said they don’t want visitors thinking the lines are roads.

“it really important to make sure this stuff gets done because we don’t want to inflict any more damage than necessary. It can create a lot of damage to the echo system here, damaging the plants or run over a nest,” Brizendine said.

The process of fully restoring the areas damaged by the fire might be a long arduous one, but Brizendine said it will come back, some sooner than others.

“You are going to see some normalcy come this Spring. Things will start to regrow. The forest is really good at regenerating itself,” Brizendine said.

