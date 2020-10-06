Rock Creek Fire Protection District seeking supplemental levy

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -On the ballot this November is a supplemental levy for the Rock Creek Fire Protection District, after previous failed attempts, the need for this levy is higher than ever.

The supplemental levy is asking for $605,837. These funds will allow the district to keep operating under its current level of service.

If this levy does not pass, the fire protection district will be forced to lay off firefighters.

Due to the current rate and with the growth of the district, the district will be unable to keep up with operating costs.

“I’m a tax paying member of the community, too, so certainly if I did not see the need, I wouldn’t be advocating for it,” said Rock Creek Fire Capt. Jason Freeman. “Maybe just vote your conscience. If you are not voting, for you vote for your grandparents or your parents or your children you know.”

The Rock Creek Fire Protection District is one of the many agencies that continue to battle the Badger Fire, and all of the employees have volunteered to take a pay freeze in order to keep things running.

