Southern Idaho Pride focusing on reclaiming LGBT history

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -October is LGBT history month in observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history, and the history of the gay rights and related civil rights movements.

Now an official 501c3 non-profit, Southern Idaho Pride is focusing this month on celebrating and reclaiming their history.

They are doing this by hosting various events across the valley this month such as a drag show at the turf club, and a partnership with the Twin Falls library for their Read and Treat event which is meant to serve as an opportunity to celebrate families and embrace community. Celebrations will also surround national coming out day with is on October 11.

“When people come out and express who they truly are, it helps eliminate you know people who may have negative feelings towards the community, because now they know somebody in the community, so it helps bridge that gap,” said Southern Idaho Pride vice-president Cory Smith.

For more information on how you can get involved in Southern Idaho Pride check out their social media on Facebook and Instagram.

