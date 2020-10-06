Advertisement

Southern Idaho Pride focusing on reclaiming LGBT history

October is LGBT history month in observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history, and the history of the gay rights and related civil rights movements.
October is LGBT history month in observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history, and the history of the gay rights and related civil rights movements.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:08 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -October is LGBT history month in observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history, and the history of the gay rights and related civil rights movements.

Now an official 501c3 non-profit, Southern Idaho Pride is focusing this month on celebrating and reclaiming their history.

They are doing this by hosting various events across the valley this month such as a drag show at the turf club, and a partnership with the Twin Falls library for their Read and Treat event which is meant to serve as an opportunity to celebrate families and embrace community. Celebrations will also surround national coming out day with is on October 11.

“When people come out and express who they truly are, it helps eliminate you know people who may have negative feelings towards the community, because now they know somebody in the community, so it helps bridge that gap,” said Southern Idaho Pride vice-president Cory Smith.

For more information on how you can get involved in Southern Idaho Pride check out their social media on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Buhl man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for meth distribution

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A Buhl man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Crime

Buhl man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for meth distribution

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A Buhl man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

News

Critics vow to continue efforts to remove Snake River dams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Critics vow to continue efforts to remove Snake River dams

News

12th COVID-19 inmate death reported in Oregon prisons

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State officials say a man who tested positive for COVID-19 has died in custody at the Snake River Correctional Institution in eastern Oregon.

Latest News

News

Man arrested in connection with Twin Falls shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch, Jake Brasil and Rachel Fabbi
According to Lt. Craig Stotts, the investigation is currently ongoing and KMVT is on scene.

News

Man arrested in connection with Twin Falls shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
The Twin Falls Police Department has arrested a Twin Falls man following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Twin Falls.

Politics

Lincoln County residents to vote on $3.8M courthouse bond in upcoming election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
They want to remind voters that if the bond passes, the courthouse will be built at an entirely new location.

News

Restoration underway for Badger fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
More than 90,000 acres have been destroyed, along with campgrounds

County Races

Lincoln County courthouse bond on Nov. 3 election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
For the Nov. 3 election, Lincoln County voters will be casting their votes on whether or not to pass the courthouse bond. Voters may remember last year when the courthouse bond failed.

News

Body found in burned trailer home in northern Idaho

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned trailer home in northern Idaho.