Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

We are going to have beautiful fall weather today as we are going to have sunny skies, dry conditions, just a light breeze, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit hazy this afternoon and evening as some smoke begins to return to our area. Tonight is then going to have clear and hazy skies as some more smoke works its way into our area. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

Smoky/hazy skies are then expected from tomorrow through Friday as smoke from the wildfires that are currently burning in California continues to work its way into our area. This smoke may also cause the air quality to be unhealthy at times for sensitive groups over the next few days, so if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels, you may want to limit your time outdoors just to be safe. Aside from this smoke and haze though, you can expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow, partly cloudy skies on Thursday, and mostly sunny skies on Friday. We are also going to have dry conditions on all three of these days.

The temperatures tomorrow and Thursday are also going to be well above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 70s and low 80s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to cool down some on Friday as a disturbance passes through our area as highs are only going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. The wind is also not going to be an issue at all from tomorrow through Friday as Idaho standard winds (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph) are expected on each day.

Now as we head into this weekend, there are going to be some big changes to our weather as a storm system works its way through our area. The first big change is going to be the fact that we are actually going to have some precipitation around as there are going to be some scattered rain showers around Saturday afternoon and evening, there are going to be scattered rain showers around Saturday night, and then there is a chance of rain showers on Sunday. Some snow is also going to mix in with this rain at times in the higher elevations as the snow level is going to drop down to about 6000 feet by Sunday morning. Also, in terms of total liquid (rain/snow) precipitation this weekend, 0.25 to 0.5 inches is possible in the valleys and up to an inch is possible in the mountains.

The second big change this weekend is going to be the big drop in temperatures that we are going to experience as highs on Saturday are only going to be in the upper 50s and low 60s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 60s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Sunday are only going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 50s in the Magic Valley. The low temperatures this weekend are also going to be a lot cooler than they are going to be during this week as lows Saturday night are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley, and lows Sunday night are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. Also, with temperatures in the 30s on these two nights, that means that there could be some areas of frost around, especially Sunday night/Monday morning, so on these colder nights, make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have.

The third big change this weekend is going to be the increase in wind as breezy conditions are expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and then breezy/windy conditions are expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

Next Monday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around as we continue to have some lingering moisture around our area from this storm system. It is also going to be cool and a little breezy on Monday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6):

MAGIC VALLEY: A bit of a haze around during the afternoon and evening. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. Winds: South to NNW 5-10 mph. High: 79

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: A bit of a haze around during the afternoon and evening. Aside from that, sunny skies. Mild. Winds: North to SW 5-15 mph. High: 74

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Chilly. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Chilly. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 41

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Warm. Winds: SE to North 5-15 mph. High: 80

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Mild. Winds: NNE to South 5-15 mph. High: 74

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Chilly. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Chilly. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 42

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Warm. High: 80 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Mild. High: 73 Low: 41

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Cooler. High: 74 Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. A little cooler. High: 69 Low: 39

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers around during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and cooler. High: 66 Low: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers around during the afternoon and evening. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times in the higher elevations. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A lot cooler. High: 59 Low: 33

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers. Windy and a lot cooler. High: 55 Low: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy and cooler. High: 50 Low: 29

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around. Cool and a little breezy. High: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Cool and a little breezy. High: 51

