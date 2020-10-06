Advertisement

Trump halts COVID-19 stimulus talks until after election; stocks drop

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:13 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of COVID-19 relief until after the election.

Trump tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “not negotiating in good faith” and said he’s asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted.

Last week, the White House said it was backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and dangled the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill of $1.6 trillion. But that offer was rejected by Pelosi.

Trump broke off talks after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned earlier Tuesday that the economic recovery remains fragile seven months into coronavirus pandemic without further economic stimulus.

Stocks dropped suddenly on Wall Street after Trump ordered a stop to negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung instantly from a gain of about 200 points to a loss of about 300 points.

Powell, in remarks before the National Association for Business Economics, made clear that too little support “would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, back at White House, compares COVID to seasonal flu

Updated: moments ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
In a letter, Trump’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said Trump had a “restful” night at the White House and that on Tuesday “he reports no symptoms.”

National

Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at age 65

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son said Tuesday on Twitter.

National

Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO and GABRIEL ALCOCER
The immediate worst impacts were expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected Tuesday night and landfall early Wednesday.

National

Amber Alert canceled for missing Georgia infant

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Dorothy Sedovic
Jordan Ramsey was last seen on Oct. 6 in Coyners, Georgia.

National Politics

COVID-19 crisis continues without a stimulus bill in sight

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases are rising in 21 states, forcing officials in some places to make tough decisions.

Latest News

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler discusses upcoming VP debate

Updated: 36 minutes ago

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler reacts to President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 37 minutes ago

National

California wildfires are huge this year, but not deadliest

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Five of the 10 largest wildfires in state history have occurred since August.

National Politics

Fed’s Powell: Lack of further stimulus imperils recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the economic recovery has slowed in recent months compared with its rapid improvement in May and June.

National Politics

Fed chair warns of economic tragedy if US can't control COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Federal Reserve chairman warns of economic fallout if America can't control the coronavirus.